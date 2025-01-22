Wayne E. Meyer Conducts VBSS Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Chandler Muth, from Chicago, Illinois starts and preps a rigid-hull inflatable boat for launch during a maritime security patrol exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 18, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)