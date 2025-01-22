Wayne E. Meyer Conducts VBSS Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, visit, board, search and seizure team member Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Stan Obenza, from Bastrop, Texas, buddy checks fellow VBSS team member Logistics Specialist 1st Class Joshua Villanueva, from Ewe Beach, Hawaii, during a maritime security patrol exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 18, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)