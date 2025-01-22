Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sentry Savannah 25-1

    Sentry Savannah 25-1

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mary Greenwood 

    115th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing parked on a ramp after winter storm Enzo during exercise Sentry Savannah 25-1 at the Air Dominance Center, located at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia on Jan. 22, 2025. Sentry Savannah is the Air National Guard’s premier fourth- and fifth-generation fighter integration exercise, with this year’s event involving more than 1,000 participants and 56 aircraft from eight flying units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mary Greenwood)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 14:19
    Photo ID: 8841566
    VIRIN: 250122-Z-PF062-3012
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.7 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    This work, Sentry Savannah 25-1, by MSgt Mary Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F35
    115th Fighter wing
    NationalGuard
    Sentry Savannah
    AirDominanceCenter
    SentrySav25

