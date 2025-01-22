U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing parked on a ramp after winter storm Enzo during exercise Sentry Savannah 25-1 at the Air Dominance Center, located at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia on Jan. 22, 2025. Sentry Savannah is the Air National Guard’s premier fourth- and fifth-generation fighter integration exercise, with this year’s event involving more than 1,000 participants and 56 aircraft from eight flying units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mary Greenwood)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 14:19
|Photo ID:
|8841557
|VIRIN:
|250122-Z-PF062-1025
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.57 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
