Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sentry Savannah 25-1 [Image 3 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sentry Savannah 25-1

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mary Greenwood 

    115th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing parked on a ramp after winter storm Enzo during exercise Sentry Savannah 25-1 at the Air Dominance Center, located at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia on Jan. 22, 2025. Sentry Savannah is the Air National Guard’s premier fourth- and fifth-generation fighter integration , with this year’s event involving more than 1,000 participants and 56 aircraft from eight flying units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mary Greenwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 14:19
    Photo ID: 8841560
    VIRIN: 250122-Z-PF062-1028
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.57 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sentry Savannah 25-1 [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Mary Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sentry Savannah 25-1
    Sentry Savannah 25-1
    Sentry Savannah 25-1
    Sentry Savannah 25-1
    Sentry Savannah 25-1
    Sentry Savannah 25-1
    Sentry Savannah 25-1
    Sentry Savannah 25-1
    Sentry Savannah 25-1
    Sentry Savannah 25-1
    Sentry Savannah 25-1
    Sentry Savannah 25-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F35
    115th Fighter wing
    NationalGuard
    Sentry Savannah
    AirDominanceCenter
    SentrySav25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download