Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFMAO First Sergeant holds progressive discipline training [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AFMAO First Sergeant holds progressive discipline training

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Alvarado 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations deployed members attend a training on progressive discipline at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 22, 2025. The class covered topics such as using administrative paperwork and corrective action as a tool to guide troops in their career. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew J. Alvarado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 12:51
    Photo ID: 8841403
    VIRIN: 250122-F-TI641-1030
    Resolution: 5533x3936
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFMAO First Sergeant holds progressive discipline training [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFMAO First Sergeant holds progressive discipline training
    AFMAO First Sergeant holds progressive discipline training
    AFMAO First Sergeant holds progressive discipline training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Sergeant
    Mortuary
    Training
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations
    Progressive Discipline

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download