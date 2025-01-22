AFMAO First Sergeant holds progressive discipline training

Master Sgt. Julian Siapno, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations first sergeant, leads a training on progressive discipline at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 22, 2025. Siapno reviewed ways to communicate and maintain standards as a supervisor during the class. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew J. Alvarado)
