    Deputy commanding general meets with LA County, discusses wildfires [Image 4 of 6]

    Deputy commanding general meets with LA County, discusses wildfires

    PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Areca Wilson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Maj. Gen. Kim Colloton, deputy chief of engineers and deputy commanding general with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, meets with LA County Public Works Director Mark Pestrella Jan. 15 in Pasadena, California. USACE has received three mission assignments from FEMA in support of the State of California in response to the LA County wildfires, which also includes Pacific Palisades. They include providing mission analysis and planning to FEMA; a temporary emergency power mission; and debris removal(Photo by Areca T. Wilson, LA District Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 01:38
    Photo ID: 8840727
    VIRIN: 250115-A-IT851-2083
    Resolution: 5244x3496
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

