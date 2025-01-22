Deputy commanding general meets with LA County, discusses wildfires

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Kim Colloton, deputy chief of engineers and deputy commanding general with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, meets with LA County Public Works Director Mark Pestrella Jan. 15 in Pasadena, California. USACE has received three mission assignments from FEMA in support of the State of California in response to the LA County wildfires, which also includes Pacific Palisades. They include providing mission analysis and planning to FEMA; a temporary emergency power mission; and debris removal(Photo by Areca T. Wilson, LA District Public Affairs)