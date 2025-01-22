Kimbap, seasoned rice and fillings wrapped in seaweed, and kimchi are ready to be served during a Lunar New Year meal serving at building S-2409, Camp Casey, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2025. People-To-People Dongducheon Chapter, Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, and the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Community Relations Office worked together to prepared over 300 servings of traditional Korean food for Soldiers and civilians assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey and 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team to enjoy in celebration of the holiday. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 00:04
|Photo ID:
|8840633
|VIRIN:
|250121-A-IM154-1005
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|12.16 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Volunteers prepare heartwarming meal for the Lunar New Year [Image 10 of 10], by Stanley James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Volunteers prepare heartwarming meal for the Lunar New Year
No keywords found.