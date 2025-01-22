Volunteers prepare heartwarming meal for the Lunar New Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ggultteok, Korean honey rice cakes, are ready to be served during a Lunar New Year meal serving at building S-2409, Camp Casey, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2025. People-To-People Dongducheon Chapter, Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, and the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Community Relations Office worked together to prepared over 300 servings of traditional Korean food for Soldiers and civilians assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey and 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team to enjoy in celebration of the holiday. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)