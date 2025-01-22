Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Volunteers prepare heartwarming meal for the Lunar New Year [Image 5 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Volunteers prepare heartwarming meal for the Lunar New Year

    CAMP CASEY, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.21.2025

    Photo by Stanley James 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Ggultteok, Korean honey rice cakes, are ready to be served during a Lunar New Year meal serving at building S-2409, Camp Casey, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2025. People-To-People Dongducheon Chapter, Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, and the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Community Relations Office worked together to prepared over 300 servings of traditional Korean food for Soldiers and civilians assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey and 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team to enjoy in celebration of the holiday. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 00:04
    Photo ID: 8840628
    VIRIN: 250121-A-IM154-1002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.32 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteers prepare heartwarming meal for the Lunar New Year [Image 10 of 10], by Stanley James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Volunteers prepare heartwarming meal for the Lunar New Year
    Volunteers prepare heartwarming meal for the Lunar New Year
    Volunteers prepare heartwarming meal for the Lunar New Year
    Volunteers prepare heartwarming meal for the Lunar New Year
    Volunteers prepare heartwarming meal for the Lunar New Year
    Volunteers prepare heartwarming meal for the Lunar New Year
    Volunteers prepare heartwarming meal for the Lunar New Year
    Volunteers prepare heartwarming meal for the Lunar New Year
    Volunteers prepare heartwarming meal for the Lunar New Year
    Volunteers prepare heartwarming meal for the Lunar New Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Volunteers prepare heartwarming meal for the Lunar New Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    volunteer
    food
    holiday
    good neighbor
    imcom-pacific
    imcom-p

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download