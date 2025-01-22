Volunteers prepare heartwarming meal for the Lunar New Year

Photo By Stanley James | Korean Augmentation To the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Pfc. Joo Won Kim (left) and KATUSA Pfc....... read more read more Photo By Stanley James | Korean Augmentation To the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Pfc. Joo Won Kim (left) and KATUSA Pfc. Ji Ho Yang, both assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, pose for a commemorative photograph while serving Ggultteok, Korean honey rice cakes, and Korean pancakes during a Lunar New Year meal serving at building S-2409, Camp Casey, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2025. People-To-People Dongducheon Chapter, Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, and the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Community Relations Office worked together to prepared over 300 servings of traditional Korean food for Soldiers and civilians assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey and 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team to enjoy in celebration of the holiday. (U.S. Army photo by Stanley James) see less | View Image Page

CAMP CASEY, South Korea – In celebration of the Lunar New Year, or ‘Seollal’, a group volunteers prepare a heartwarming meal of traditional Korean food for over 100 Soldiers stationed on Camps Casey and Hovey, Jan. 21. The event has been hosted annually as part of the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey’s Good Neighbor Program (GNP) since 2018.



The menu included manduguk, Korean dumping soup in a savory beef broth; japchae, glass noodle stir fry; kimbap, Korean pancakes, and more – all items commonly enjoyed by families during the annual celebration.



“I really loved the japchae and the little colorful desserts. They were really, really good,” said Sgt. 1st Class Lawonda Chestnut, Department of Public Works NCOIC. “Keep an open mind and know your palate!”



Throughout the evening, Area I Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) and People-to-People (PTP) Dongducheon Chapter (DDC) volunteers served more than 50 Soldiers from U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey and 50 Soldiers from 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, also known as ‘The Ghost Brigade.’



Sgt. Andrew Greider has been the Area I Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers president for almost a year. When asked about his experiences so far, he expressed his appreciation the BOSS program and Good Neighbor support.



“Today’s event was great for opportunity for Soldiers to have a culturally immersive experience and try some local food,” said Greider. “Our Good Neighbors were able to do something nice for the community, and BOSS volunteers were able to help out during the entire process.”



PTP DDC supports over a dozen events per year, all of which are free and at no cost to participants. Some of their recent efforts to improve the community include passing out coal to warm homes during the winter season, cooking holiday meals for Soldiers serving in Korea, and donating homemade kimchi to a community welfare center for disadvantaged children in the surrounding community of Dongducheon.



Jan. 29 marks the official start of the lunar calendar 2025 year. This year is the Year of the Snake, which represents abundance, fertility, wisdom, and transformation in South Korean culture.



“We are very thankful for the enduring strength and prosperity of the ROK-US alliance,” said Kim, Hyong Ik, PTP DDC president. “As a small token of our gratitude, PTP DDC started working early this morning to prepare a variety of traditional Korean food for Soldiers to enjoy. I wish everyone a happy Lunar New Year and bright future!”



This event embodies the Army value of selfless service, which was only possible due to the generous support from by a combined group of U.S. Soldiers, Korean Augmentations To the U.S. Army (KATUSAs), and PTP DDC volunteers.