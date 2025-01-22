USS New York Change Of Command And Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250123-N-UF626-1086 NORFOLK (JAN. 23, 2025) Rear Adm. Joe Cahill, left, commander of Naval Surface Force Atlantic, awards the Legion of Merit to Capt. Benjamin Oakes, commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) during the change of command ceremony in the ship’s well deck, Jan. 23, 2025. Capt. Benjamin Oakes was relieved by Capt. Justin Issler as the commanding officer of the USS New York and retired from naval service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)