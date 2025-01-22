USS New York Change Of Command And Retirement Ceremony

250123-N-UF626-1006 NORFOLK (JAN. 23, 2025) A group of gifts are displayed for Capt. Benjamin Oakes, commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), during his change of command and retirement ceremony in the ship’s well deck, Jan. 23, 2025. Capt. Benjamin Oakes was relieved by Capt. Justin Issler as the commanding officer of the USS New York and retired from naval service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)
USS New York Hosts Change Of Command And Retirement Ceremony
