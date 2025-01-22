Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New York Change Of Command And Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 11]

    USS New York Change Of Command And Retirement Ceremony

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    250123-N-UF626-1006 NORFOLK (JAN. 23, 2025) A group of gifts are displayed for Capt. Benjamin Oakes, commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), during his change of command and retirement ceremony in the ship’s well deck, Jan. 23, 2025. Capt. Benjamin Oakes was relieved by Capt. Justin Issler as the commanding officer of the USS New York and retired from naval service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 16:30
    Photo ID: 8840219
    VIRIN: 250123-N-UF626-1006
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, USS New York Change Of Command And Retirement Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS New York Hosts Change Of Command And Retirement Ceremony

    retirement ceremony
    change of command
    surflant
    fleet forces

