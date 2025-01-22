USS New York Hosts Change Of Command And Retirement Ceremony

NORFOLK, VA (Jan. 23, 2025) – The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship, USS New York (LPD 21), held a change of command and retirement ceremony in Norfolk, Virginia January 23.



Capt. Benjamin Oakes relinquished command to Capt. Justin Issler and retired after 27 months as the commanding officer and 26 years of naval service.



Oakes reported to New York in October of 2022 as its tenth commanding officer. He has completed operational tours with USS Ford (FFG 54), USS Monsoon (PC 4), USS Shoup (DDG 86) and USS Pinckney (DDG 91). He also served on shore assignments as Deputy Executive Assistant and Flag Aide to Commander Fleet Cyber Command, as Deputy Director of Professional Development at U.S. Naval Academy and as J35 Future Operations Crisis Action Planner at U.S. European Command, Stuttgart, Germany.



Oakes led the New York crew through UNITAS 23, Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT), Amphibious Ready Group/Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise (ARGMUEX), and a Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). These exercises certified the New York for a 7-month deployment to the 6th Fleet Area of Operations.



“It has been my honor to serve on a ship which means so much to our country, the Navy, and all of the proud New Yorkers" said Capt. Oakes. "Our Sailors' and Marines selfless service in answering our nation's call has truly been inspiring. I have the upmost faith and confidence that the men and women of USS New York will continue to set the standard across the fleet. I will never forget the incredible Sailors and Marines I have served with on this amazing ship.”



During the ceremony, Oakes received the Legion of Merit for his performance as commanding officer and a certificate of his retirement from the U.S. Navy. Capt. Issler officially assumed the title of commanding officer after orders were read and salutes rendered.



"Capt. Oakes has left a strong culture and track record of excelled onboard NEW YORK," said Issler. “I look forward to the challenges and opportunities that lay before us. We will never forget our past and will remain ready to answer our nation’s call."

