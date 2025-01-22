The emergency service and main service gates at Lockport Lock in Lockport, Ill. will be replaced during construction.
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 16:01
|Photo ID:
|8840183
|VIRIN:
|241217-O-JV047-2070
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.77 MB
|Location:
|LOCKPORT, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lockport Lock prepares for construction [Image 6 of 6], by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lockport Lock & Dam to temporarily close for construction
No keywords found.