    Lockport Lock prepares for construction [Image 1 of 6]

    Lockport Lock prepares for construction

    LOCKPORT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Emily Helton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    The emergency service and main service gates at Lockport Lock in Lockport, Ill. will be replaced during construction.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lockport Lock &amp; Dam to temporarily close for construction

