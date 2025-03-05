U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Announces Interim Repair Plan for Lockport Lock

A team of expert engineers and fleet maintenance staff has successfully developed and implemented an interim risk-informed repair plan for the Lockport facility. USACE staff recently discovered severe cracking in the lower miter gates during an inspection while replacing the upper lift gate, threatening a long-term closure. This strategic solution is designed as a stopgap measure until new pintle castings and sockets are fabricated and delivered for the permanent repair.



The interim repair plan, which was thoroughly reviewed and approved by Chicago District Command on March 7th, includes several critical measures to ensure the continued safe operation of the facility. The plan focuses on reestablishing the Quoin Block Contact, application of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Wrap and Installation of strain gauges and monitoring equipment.



The new plan extends the closure 10 days, until April 4, 2025.



There will be new operational considerations until permanent repairs are made. Temporary 90ft width restrictions will be in place at Lockport to protect the gates from impacts and multi-lockages will be prioritized to reduce gate cycles.



Mike Walsh, Chief of the Waterways Project Office for the Chicago District, says that only about 10% of the lockage’s are over 70ft and will not affect most of the lock traffic.



Another restriction that will affect the new opening date is the latest federal suspension on travel cards. Currently, the Rock Island Illinois Waterways Maintenance Fleet is on temporary duty orders while working on the lock so any restrictions or freezes of the government travel card will cause further delays.



“Our command is working on every level to work on exemptions. If their travel cards are restricted, we are looking at a day-for-day delay”, Walsh says.



A second closure is planned for the fall or winter this year to complete permanent repairs and is projected to last 4-6 weeks.

