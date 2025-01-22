U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lockport Lock & Dam to temporarily close for construction

The Lockport Lock & Dam in Lockport, Ill., operated by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Chicago District, will be closed for construction starting January 28, 2025.



The construction includes dewatering the chamber and replacing the main service and emergency service lift gates, hydraulic rehabilitation, cable and concrete replacement, upgrading electrical components, and new siding and roofing on all four upper hoist houses and two pump buildings.



The last time the chamber was dewatered was 2018, when parts of the lower right miter gate and upper lift gates were repaired. While in 2022 there were some cable replacements to the upper secondary gate then the primary gate.



While the Chicago District operates the lock, the Rock Island District Illinois Maintenance Fleet will conduct the needed services. Construction is expected to be completed, and the lock reopened, March 28, 2025.



Opened in 1933, Lockport Lock & Dam is 35 miles downstream of T.J O’Brien Lock & Dam. The facility is a unit of the Inland Waterway Navigation System and is one of eight such facilities between Chicago and Versailles, Illinois.

