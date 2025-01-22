Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lockport Lock & Dam to temporarily close for construction

    Lockport Lock prepares for construction

    Photo By Emily Helton | Employees at Lockport Lock wait for vessel traffic as they prepare for upcoming...... read more read more

    LOCKPORT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Story by Emily Helton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District

    The Lockport Lock & Dam in Lockport, Ill., operated by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Chicago District, will be closed for construction starting January 28, 2025.

    The construction includes dewatering the chamber and replacing the main service and emergency service lift gates, hydraulic rehabilitation, cable and concrete replacement, upgrading electrical components, and new siding and roofing on all four upper hoist houses and two pump buildings.

    The last time the chamber was dewatered was 2018, when parts of the lower right miter gate and upper lift gates were repaired. While in 2022 there were some cable replacements to the upper secondary gate then the primary gate.

    While the Chicago District operates the lock, the Rock Island District Illinois Maintenance Fleet will conduct the needed services. Construction is expected to be completed, and the lock reopened, March 28, 2025.

    Opened in 1933, Lockport Lock & Dam is 35 miles downstream of T.J O’Brien Lock & Dam. The facility is a unit of the Inland Waterway Navigation System and is one of eight such facilities between Chicago and Versailles, Illinois.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 16:01
    Story ID: 489567
    Location: LOCKPORT, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lockport Lock & Dam to temporarily close for construction, by Emily Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Lockport Lock prepares for construction
    Lockport Lock prepares for construction
    Lockport Lock prepares for construction
    Lockport Lock prepares for construction
    Lockport Lock prepares for construction
    Lockport Lock prepares for construction

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navigation
    Chicago
    Illinois
    USACE
    Construction
    locks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download