    Public affairs

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Germany Sgt. 1st Class Michelle Kutz, a public affairs specialist with the German armed forces, takes a photo of service members performing a sling load exercise in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Jan. 22, 2025. Public affairs personnel fulfill an army’s obligation to keep the public informed, and help to establish the conditions that lead to confidence in that army and its readiness to conduct operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 14:56
    VIRIN: 250122-Z-IK914-6482
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Aviation
    German armed forces
    CH-47 Chinook
    Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Traning Site

