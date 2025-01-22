Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Germany Sgt. 1st Class Michelle Kutz, a public affairs specialist with the German armed forces, takes a photo of service members performing a sling load exercise in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Jan. 22, 2025. Public affairs personnel fulfill an army’s obligation to keep the public informed, and help to establish the conditions that lead to confidence in that army and its readiness to conduct operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)