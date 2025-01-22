U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site, alongside partners with the German armed forces, prepare a CH-47 Chinook helicopter for a sling load exercise in the Aviation Maintenance Instruction Building at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Jan. 22, 2025. These service members braved subzero temperatures during the exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 14:56
|Photo ID:
|8840055
|VIRIN:
|250122-Z-IK914-9465
|Resolution:
|3940x2627
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
This work, Subzero sling load [Image 22 of 22], by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.