Subzero sling load

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site, alongside partners with the German armed forces, prepare a CH-47 Chinook helicopter for a sling load exercise in the Aviation Maintenance Instruction Building at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Jan. 22, 2025. These service members braved subzero temperatures during the exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)