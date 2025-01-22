Subzero sling load

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site, alongside partners with the German armed forces, prepare a CH-47 Chinook helicopter for a sling load exercise in the Aviation Maintenance Instruction Building at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Jan. 22, 2025. These service members braved subzero temperatures during the exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 14:56
    Photo ID: 8840055
    VIRIN: 250122-Z-IK914-9465
    Resolution: 3940x2627
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    partnership
    German armed forces
    CH-47 Chinook
    Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Traning Site

