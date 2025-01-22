Subzero sling load

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site, alongside partners with the German armed forces, practice sling load procedures with a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Jan. 22, 2025. These service members braved subzero temperatures during this exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)