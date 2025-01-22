52D ADA Brigade Command Sergeant Major conducts an NCOPD in Vicenza

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson, 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade command sergeant major, hosts an Non-Commissioned Officer Development Program session with air defenders with Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment in Vicenza, Italy. NCODPs are a cornerstone of leadership training in the U.S. Army, focusing on the professional growth and development of NCO (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).