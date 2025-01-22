Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52D ADA Brigade Command Sergeant Major conducts an NCOPD in Vicenza [Image 9 of 9]

    52D ADA Brigade Command Sergeant Major conducts an NCOPD in Vicenza

    ITALY

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson, 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade command sergeant major, hosts an Non-Commissioned Officer Development Program session with air defenders with Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment in Vicenza, Italy. NCODPs are a cornerstone of leadership training in the U.S. Army, focusing on the professional growth and development of NCO (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 13:13
