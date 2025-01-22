U.S. Army Capt. Evan D. Bicoy, commander of the Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, marches with U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Allanmarco Cruz, Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment outgoing first sergeant, and 1st Sgt. Jonathan Benton, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment incoming first sergeant, during a change of responsibility ceremony Jan. 22 in Vicenza, Italy. A change of responsibility ceremony was held for U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Allanmarco Cruz, outgoing first sergeant, and 1st Sgt. Jonathan Benton, incoming first sergeant (U.S. Army photo Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 13:13
|Photo ID:
|8839713
|VIRIN:
|250122-A-JK865-6041
|Resolution:
|5658x4526
|Size:
|15.8 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Change of Responsibility Ceremony 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.