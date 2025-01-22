Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Change of Responsibility Ceremony 2025 [Image 5 of 9]

    Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Change of Responsibility Ceremony 2025

    ITALY

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Capt. Evan D. Bicoy, commander of the Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, marches with U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Allanmarco Cruz, Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment outgoing first sergeant, and 1st Sgt. Jonathan Benton, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment incoming first sergeant, during a change of responsibility ceremony Jan. 22 in Vicenza, Italy. A change of responsibility ceremony was held for U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Allanmarco Cruz, outgoing first sergeant, and 1st Sgt. Jonathan Benton, incoming first sergeant (U.S. Army photo Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

