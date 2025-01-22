Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment Change of Responsibility Ceremony 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Allanmarco Cruz, Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment outgoing first sergeant, poses with his air defenders and going away plaque before a change of responsibility ceremony Jan. 22 in Vicenza, Italy. A change of responsibility ceremony was held for U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Allanmarco Cruz, outgoing first sergeant, and 1st Sgt. Jonathan Benton, incoming first sergeant (U.S. Army photo Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).