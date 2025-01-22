JROTC cadets instill values of leadership, respect in elementary students through service project

Cadet Sgt. James Harper, a Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadet at Zama Middle High School, demonstrates to students at Shirley Lanham Elementary how to raise the American flag as part of the cadets’ service-learning project. The cadets spent the day with Lanham students April 11 at Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 01:44
|Photo ID:
|8839327
|VIRIN:
|240411-A-HP857-4955
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|543.54 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
