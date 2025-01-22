JROTC cadets instill values of leadership, respect in elementary students through service project

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadet Sgt. James Harper, a Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadet at Zama Middle High School, demonstrates to students at Shirley Lanham Elementary how to raise the American flag as part of the cadets’ service-learning project. The cadets spent the day with Lanham students April 11 at Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan.