A Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadet with Zama Middle High School’s Trojan Battalion demonstrates to students at Shirley Lanham Elementary how to fold the American flag as part of the cadets’ service-learning project. The cadets spent the day with Lanham students April 11 at Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 01:44
|Photo ID:
|8839326
|VIRIN:
|240411-A-HP857-9477
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.52 MB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
JROTC cadets instill values of leadership, respect in elementary students through service project [Image 5 of 5], by Noriko Kudo
JROTC cadets instill values of leadership, respect in elementary students through service project
