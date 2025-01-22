Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JROTC cadets instill values of leadership, respect in elementary students through service project [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JROTC cadets instill values of leadership, respect in elementary students through service project

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.11.2024

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadet with Zama Middle High School’s Trojan Battalion demonstrates to students at Shirley Lanham Elementary how to fold the American flag as part of the cadets’ service-learning project. The cadets spent the day with Lanham students April 11 at Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 01:44
    Photo ID: 8839326
    VIRIN: 240411-A-HP857-9477
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.52 MB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JROTC cadets instill values of leadership, respect in elementary students through service project [Image 5 of 5], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JROTC cadets instill values of leadership, respect in elementary students through service project
    JROTC cadets instill values of leadership, respect in elementary students through service project
    JROTC cadets instill values of leadership, respect in elementary students through service project
    JROTC cadets instill values of leadership, respect in elementary students through service project
    JROTC cadets instill values of leadership, respect in elementary students through service project

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JROTC cadets instill values of leadership, respect in elementary students through service project

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    imcom-pacific
    target_news_asiapacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download