A group of Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets with Zama Middle High School’s Trojan Battalion teach fourth and fifth graders about various JROTC- and military-related customs and courtesies during a visit with them April 11.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 01:44
|Photo ID:
|8839324
|VIRIN:
|240411-A-HP857-3509
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|988.79 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JROTC cadets instill values of leadership, respect in elementary students through service project [Image 5 of 5], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JROTC cadets instill values of leadership, respect in elementary students through service project
