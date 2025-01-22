Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emory S. Land (AS 39) conducts OC qualification course [Image 4 of 4]

    Emory S. Land (AS 39) conducts OC qualification course

    ANDAMAN SEA

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    ANDAMAN SEA (Jan. 10, 2025) – Sonar Technician Submarine 1st Class Prince Anderson demonstrates a mechanical advantage control hold takedown with baton while under the effects of Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) as part of an OC qualification course on the flight deck the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Jan. 10, 2025. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 22:02
    Photo ID: 8839272
    VIRIN: 250110-N-EQ708-1677
    Resolution: 3314x3314
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: ANDAMAN SEA
    This work, Emory S. Land (AS 39) conducts OC qualification course [Image 4 of 4], by SA Ethan Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Master-at-Arms
    Oleoresin Capsicum
    Emory S. Land
    AS 39
    OC qualification course

