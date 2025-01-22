Emory S. Land (AS 39) conducts OC qualification course

ANDAMAN SEA (Jan. 10, 2025) – Damage Controlman 1st Class James Robinson is sprayed with Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) by Master-at-Arms 1st Class David Brown as part of an OC qualification course on the flight deck of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Jan. 10, 2025. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 22:02
|Photo ID:
|8839269
|VIRIN:
|250110-N-EQ708-1024
|Resolution:
|6102x3432
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|ANDAMAN SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
