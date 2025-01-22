Emory S. Land (AS 39) conducts OC qualification course

ANDAMAN SEA (Jan. 10, 2025) – Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Joseph Cabrera demonstrates a mechanical advantage control hold takedown with baton while under the effects of Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) as part of an OC qualification course on the flight deck of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), Jan. 10, 2025. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)
