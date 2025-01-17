Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saving energy

    Saving energy

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2025

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Behold, the new fan-walled supply-exhaust system in Building 3413, which will save 50-60 percent of the installation costs and use less energy.

    Date Taken: 01.02.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 08:04
    Photo ID: 8838270
    VIRIN: 250102-O-HX738-1755
    Resolution: 600x800
    Size: 148.67 KB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    Saving energy
    Making improvements

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Energy efficiency projects underway to improve installation readiness and training support

    infrastructure
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)

