Energy efficiency projects underway to improve installation readiness and training support

DEVENS RESERVE FORCES TRAINING AREA, Massachusetts – The garrison initiated $2.4 million in infrastructure projects to improve energy efficiency for two important tenants on the installation.

A new fan-walled supply-exhaust system is expected to save at least half of the initial cost to the upgraded air handling system in Building 3413, which houses the Northeastern Army Reserve Intelligence Support Center - Devens Detachment, according to Directorate of Public Works Director George Markt.

Members of the NEARISC provide intelligence services to support all branches of Reserve and Active components of the joint force.

This is the first of three similar projects which will be implemented in the building over the next few years, Markt said.

Keunta Epps, resource efficiency manager for the garrison, said the upgrade reduced the energy needs of the system, which exchanged one single, 20-horsepower fan to four 2.5-horsepower fans.

The initial estimated savings for fan usage was as high as 50-60% during max load. Greater savings are expected at reduced part loads. It also improved air distribution and air quality with updated energy recovery ventilator controls to economize and use the unit more efficiently, Epps said.

“These projects will be executed throughout the year and represents Devens RFTA’s collective dedication to implementing sustainable practices that improve operational readiness and comply with Army Climate Strategy standards,” Epps said.

The project was the first of the three energy construction projects, valued at about $2.4 million initially. They were funded through the Energy/Utilities Modernization funds awarded to the installation during the 2024 Fiscal Year, which ended Sept. 30.

Other new ongoing projects include adding exterior lighting and controls to the 3400 area and installing a high efficiency chiller replacement to the Headquarters of the 25th Marine Regiment.

Markt said these projects are still in the process of being funded.

The efforts nest with U.S. Installation Management Command’s goal to prioritize infrastructure and optimizing utilities to ensure quality facilities and meet the needs of the joint force in the future.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2025 Date Posted: 01.08.2025 14:54 Story ID: 488858 Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US