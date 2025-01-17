Making improvements

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2025

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Here is a photo of the new fan-walled supply-exhaust system in Building 3413. It will save 50-60 percent of the cost to install it and it uses less energy.

    Energy efficiency projects underway to improve installation readiness and training support

    infrastructure
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)

