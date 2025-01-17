LEADER graduates meet the demands of Fort Drum’s premier professional development program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Matthew Myer, Fort Drum garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah Larson, garrison senior enlisted adviser, congratulate Chi Williams, Kurt Ward and Michelle Winter, for graduating from the two-year LEADER (Leader Enhancement and Developmental Education Requirements) program during a commencement Jan. 17 at the American Legion Post 673. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)