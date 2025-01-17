Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LEADER graduates meet the demands of Fort Drum’s premier professional development program [Image 3 of 3]

    LEADER graduates meet the demands of Fort Drum’s premier professional development program

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Col. Matthew Myer, Fort Drum garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah Larson, garrison senior enlisted adviser, congratulate Chi Williams, Kurt Ward and Michelle Winter, for graduating from the two-year LEADER (Leader Enhancement and Developmental Education Requirements) program during a commencement Jan. 17 at the American Legion Post 673. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 07:03
    Photo ID: 8838253
    VIRIN: 250117-A-XX986-1003
    Resolution: 2581x1664
    Size: 889.16 KB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    This work, LEADER graduates meet the demands of Fort Drum’s premier professional development program [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LEADER
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Workforce Development

