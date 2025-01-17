Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LEADER graduates meet the demands of Fort Drum’s premier professional development program [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    LEADER graduates meet the demands of Fort Drum’s premier professional development program

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    A group of Fort Drum civilian employees celebrated their successful completion of the two-year LEADER program with family and friends Jan. 17 during a commencement at American Legion Post 673 in Black River. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 07:03
    Photo ID: 8838252
    VIRIN: 250117-A-XX986-1002
    Resolution: 1760x2623
    Size: 784.23 KB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LEADER graduates meet the demands of Fort Drum’s premier professional development program [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LEADER graduates meet the demands of Fort Drum’s premier professional development program
    LEADER graduates meet the demands of Fort Drum’s premier professional development program
    LEADER graduates meet the demands of Fort Drum’s premier professional development program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LEADER graduates meet the demands of Fort Drum&rsquo;s premier professional development program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LEADER
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Workforce Development

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download