LEADER graduates meet the demands of Fort Drum’s premier professional development program

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Jan. 22, 2025) -- A group of Fort Drum civilian employees celebrated their successful completion of the two-year LEADER program with family and friends Jan. 17 during a commencement at American Legion Post 673 in Black River.



The LEADER (Leader Enhancement and Developmental Education Requirements) program provides students with practical tools to excel in their careers and insights about installation operations, through job shadowing, developmental experiences, mentorship, and volunteer opportunities.



During the commencement, Kate Reinsburrow, LEADER program manager, congratulated the graduates for dedicating their time and effort toward professional development.



“You’ve faced numerous challenges, personally and professionally, over the past two years, yet you’ve consistently shown up ready to learn and grow,” she said. “You have persevered through these challenges with determination and grit. This program has pushed you to your limits, but you have emerged stronger, more resilient and more confident.”



Col. Matthew Myer, Fort Drum garrison commander, also commended members of LEADER Class IX for their commitment to growing their skills while never losing focus from the day-to-day responsibilities of their jobs.



“This is really a course in being the ultimate teammate, which I think is the highest compliment,” he said. “What would you rather be: the best leader or the best teammate? It’s kind of a trick question because the best leader is the best teammate. You want to constantly invest in other people. And as you all move on to do great things, remember all the things you can do to help the people you are going to lead.”



The LEADER Class IX graduates are Kurt Ward, Michelle Winter, Chi Williams, and Charles Leonard.



“I enjoyed the networking that is involved in the LEADER program and the exposure you get to a lot of different people and organizations,” said Ward, Single Soldier Housing manager with the Fort Drum Housing Division. “We don’t normally experience that level of networking outside of this program.”



Ward said venturing outside the bubble of Single Soldier Housing and seeing how other organizations function within a garrison – like U.S. Army Medical Department Activity, Directorate of Emergency Services, and Soldier and Family Readiness Division – was an invaluable opportunity for professional growth.



“My LEADER mentor was Heather Mooney from the Directorate of Resource Management, and I spent a lot of time learning from her about budgeting and manpower,” he said. “There was never a lack of networking opportunities and learning from people so you can see how everyone’s piece of the pie fits together to meet the mission.”



Williams works as project control in the Utilities Branch of the Directorate of Public Works’ Operations and Maintenance Division. As a wage grade employee, Williams said she enrolled in the LEADER program to learn skills that can help to advance her career.



Williams thought she knew what to expect after talking with a colleague who had attended the LEADER program. However, Williams said that person’s experience did not mirror her own.



“It was way more work that what she made it out to be,” she said. “But that was fine. I was prepared to do the work.”



Williams knew she wouldn’t be comfortable delivering class presentations and speaking in front of people.



“That was my big phobia,” she said. “I was a mess the first time. Our first presentation was just talking about ourselves, but I think that was harder for me than if I had to pick a topic.”



A 10-minute presentation might have felt like a lifetime for Williams, but she continued to improve and develop public speaking skills. About midway through the LEADER program, she experienced a medical issue that easily could have been a reason to quit, but Williams persevered.



“It took me a bit longer to find my rhythm during that tier, but I was able to get back into it,” she said. “I did it.”



Students are required to lead group projects, and Williams took on the task of organizing a Civilian of the Quarter ceremony.



“That was my first time ever doing a project as big as that,” she said. “But because of what we did in class, it made me a better leader and I could do that. You learn that you have to trust your people and know what their strengths are to get things done.”



Winter, Fort Drum Public Affairs specialist (digital media), said she felt overwhelmed the first time she led a team project. She soon discovered that the skills and confidence she developed in class waylaid any doubts that she could lead.



“During one crucial meeting, I used the strategic thinking and communication techniques I had learned,” Winter said. “I facilitated a productive discussion, ensuring everyone’s ideas were heard and aligning our goals. By the end of the meeting, we had a clear action plan and a renewed sense of unity. The success of that project was a turning point. It made me realize how much I had grown and how the LEADER program had equipped me to handle complex situations effectively.”



Volunteering and job shadowing is part of the LEADER curriculum, and Ward said that gave him a chance to meet representatives from off-post agencies that also support Fort Drum.



“Seeing how they operate was just as rewarding as seeing how our folks work on post,” he said. “I got to learn a lot from individuals who significantly help our Fort Drum community. I job shadowed with a veteran service agency in Watertown. They are the folks who veterans go to for assistance with claims or trying to find information on housing or medical issues.”



The topic of emotional intelligence would reoccur in class discussions on leadership. Ward said he found that particularly interesting.



“I would say that is a critical aspect to becoming an effective supervisor or leader, and it really stuck out to me because I don’t think individuals realize how important that is,” he said. “I want to make that a top priority for me as I continue to lead other teams or folks.”



Leonard, training and travel coordinator at the Network Enterprise Center, said the LEADER program was educational and fulfilling.



“The LEADER program takes a great amount of time management skills, but it is well worth undertaking for anyone who is looking for a better understanding of their own leadership style and potential,” he said. “I enjoyed meeting and forming friendships with new personnel across the installation.”



Winter described her experience with the LEADER program as transformative and empowering.



“The LEADER program was a drive for personal and professional growth, offering invaluable insights, resources, and a supportive community,” she said. “It helped me improve my leadership skills, broaden my network, and provide me with the tools necessary to excel in my career. Overall, it was an enriching journey that significantly contributed to my path to promotion.”



To learn more about the LEADER program, contact the Workforce Development Division at (315) 772-5226, or visit the Civilian Workforce Training and Development Center, Bldg. 219 on Lewis Avenue.