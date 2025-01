Pakistan Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 151

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250122-N-VO134-2034 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 22, 2025) Left to right, Turkish Navy Rear Admiral Rüştü Sezer, outgoing commander of Combined Task Force (CTF) 151, Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), and Pakistan Navy Commodore Sohail Azmie, incoming commander of CTF 151, pose for a photo during a change-of-command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)