250122-N-VO134-2020 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 22, 2025) Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of Combined Maritime Forces center, presides over the ceremony as Turkish Navy Rear Admiral Rüştü Sezer, left, outgoing commander of Combined Task Force (CTF) 151, salutes Pakistan Navy Commodore Sohail Azmie, right, incoming commander of CTF 151, during a change-of-command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
Pakistan Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 151
