    Pakistan Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 151 [Image 2 of 5]

    Pakistan Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 151

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    01.22.2025

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    250122-N-VO134-2012 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 22, 2025) Turkish Navy Rear Admiral Rüştü Sezer, outgoing commander of Combined Task Force (CTF) 151, delivers remarks during a change-of-command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Location: MANAMA, BH
