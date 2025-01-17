Date Taken: 01.22.2025 Date Posted: 01.22.2025 07:12 Photo ID: 8838247 VIRIN: 250122-N-VO134-2012 Resolution: 3921x2801 Size: 846.06 KB Location: MANAMA, BH

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Pakistan Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 151 [Image 5 of 5], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.