    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 15 of 16]

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.21.2025

    Photo by Seaman Japeth Carter 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Aircraft from Carrier Airwing (CVW) 17 rest on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 21, 2025. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Japeth Carter)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 03:23
    Photo ID: 8838130
    VIRIN: 250121-N-QV399-1005
    Resolution: 4888x3259
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 16 of 16], by SN Japeth Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Flight Operations
    Navy

