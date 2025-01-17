Nimitz Sailors Prepare for a Mass Casualty Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Nevaeh Mae Dunn, from Irrigon, Oregon, shows off makeup for a simulated injury in preparation for a mass casualty drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 18, 2025. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)