    3rd MLG CG Recognizes Top Performers at GATOREX [Image 6 of 6]

    3rd MLG CG Recognizes Top Performers at GATOREX

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Raymond Brito, a network administrator; Lance Cpl. Ethan Stump, a combat engineer; and Pfc. Hayden Miller, an intelligence specialist, all with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, pose for a group photo following recognition from Brig. Gen. Kevin Collins, the commanding general of 3rd MLG, at the conclusion of GATOREX on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 17, 2025. GATOREX is an exercise that simulates logistical operations in a combat scenario, focusing on the unit’s response to adversarial threats with an emphasis on resource management and coordination across the force.

    Date Taken: 01.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 03:14
    Photo ID: 8838103
    VIRIN: 250117-M-NM862-1074
    Resolution: 7739x5162
    Size: 39.45 MB
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, 3rd MLG CG Recognizes Top Performers at GATOREX [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    3rd MLG
    Camp Kinser
    GATOREX

