3rd MLG CG Recognizes Top Performers at GATOREX

From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Raymond Brito, a network administrator; Lance Cpl. Ethan Stump, a combat engineer; and Pfc. Hayden Miller, an intelligence specialist, all with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, pose for a group photo following recognition from Brig. Gen. Kevin Collins, the commanding general of 3rd MLG, at the conclusion of GATOREX on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 17, 2025. GATOREX is an exercise that simulates logistical operations in a combat scenario, focusing on the unit’s response to adversarial threats with an emphasis on resource management and coordination across the force.