U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin Collins, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, right, congratulates Pfc. Hayden Miller, an intelligence specialist with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd MLG, for his exemplary work during GATOREX on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 17, 2025. GATOREX is an exercise that simulates logistical operations in a combat scenario, focusing on the unit’s response to adversarial threats with an emphasis on resource management and coordination across the force.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 03:14
|Photo ID:
|8838102
|VIRIN:
|250117-M-NM862-1032
|Resolution:
|7119x4748
|Size:
|40.53 MB
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd MLG CG Recognizes Top Performers at GATOREX [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.