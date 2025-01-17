3rd MLG CG Recognizes Top Performers at GATOREX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin Collins, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, right, acknowledges Lance Cpl. Ethan Stump, a combat engineer with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd MLG, for his exemplary work during GATOREX on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 17, 2025. GATOREX is an exercise that simulates logistical operations in a combat scenario, focusing on the unit’s response to adversarial threats with an emphasis on resource management and coordination across the force.