    15th MXS and 154th AMXS paint a C-17 Globemaster III [Image 4 of 5]

    15th MXS and 154th AMXS paint a C-17 Globemaster III

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Fabian Castro-Salazar, 15th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance apprentice, puts the finishing touches on a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, January 14, 2025. His attention to detail is essential in preserving the unit's heritage and promoting cohesion through the paintwork that symbolizes the squadron's identity and pride. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kailani Gagne)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 21:22
    Photo ID: 8837815
    VIRIN: 250114-F-UE525-1044
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MXS and 154th AMXS paint a C-17 Globemaster III [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17 Globemaster III

