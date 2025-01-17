Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MXS and 154th AMXS paint a C-17 Globemaster III [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    15th MXS and 154th AMXS paint a C-17 Globemaster III

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Ashley, 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural mechanic, paints a C-17 Globemaster III on the flightline at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, January 14, 2025. Ashley’s precision and skill in painting the C-17 help maintain its structural integrity while also enhancing its visibility and protection against the elements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kailani Gagne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 21:22
    Photo ID: 8837812
    VIRIN: 250114-F-UE525-1021
    Resolution: 4003x2666
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MXS and 154th AMXS paint a C-17 Globemaster III [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th MXS and 154th AMXS paint a C-17 Globemaster III
    15th MXS and 154th AMXS paint a C-17 Globemaster III
    15th MXS and 154th AMXS paint a C-17 Globemaster III
    15th MXS and 154th AMXS paint a C-17 Globemaster III
    15th MXS and 154th AMXS paint a C-17 Globemaster III

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download