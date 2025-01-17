15th MXS and 154th AMXS paint a C-17 Globemaster III

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Ashley, 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural mechanic, paints a C-17 Globemaster III on the flightline at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, January 14, 2025. Ashley’s precision and skill in painting the C-17 help maintain its structural integrity while also enhancing its visibility and protection against the elements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kailani Gagne)