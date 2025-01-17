15th MXS and 154th AMXS paint a C-17 Globemaster III

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Fabian Castro-Salazar, 15th Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance apprentice, puts the finishing touches on a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, January 14, 2025. His attention to detail is essential in preserving the unit's heritage and promoting cohesion through the paintwork that symbolizes the squadron's identity and pride. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kailani Gagne) #AirForce #C17 #TeamHickam
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 21:22
|Photo ID:
|8837816
|VIRIN:
|250114-F-UE525-1048
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
