    Medical Readiness Command, East leadership visits Lyster AHC [Image 3 of 3]

    Medical Readiness Command, East leadership visits Lyster AHC

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Brig. Gen. Lance Raney, MRC, East Commanding General, and Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander Poutou, MRC, East Senior Enlisted Advisor visit to Lyster Army Health Clinic received an aerial tour of the installation. It provided a first-hand look at the installation along with an opportunity to talk aviation medicine and the role the clinic has with ensuring unit readiness for aviators.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 15:26
    Photo ID: 8837348
    VIRIN: 250115-O-TT449-4801
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    This work, Medical Readiness Command, East leadership visits Lyster AHC [Image 3 of 3], by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Medicine
    Lyster Army Health Clinic
    Medical Readiness Command East
    Fort Novosel

