Medical Readiness Command, East leadership visits Lyster AHC

Brig. Gen. Lance Raney, MRC, East Commanding General, and Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander Poutou, MRC, East Senior Enlisted Advisor visit to Lyster Army Health Clinic received an aerial tour of the installation. It provided a first-hand look at the installation along with an opportunity to talk aviation medicine and the role the clinic has with ensuring unit readiness for aviators.