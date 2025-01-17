Medical Readiness Command, East leadership visits Lyster AHC

Brig. Gen. Lance Raney, MRC, East Commanding General, and Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander Poutou, MRC, East Senior Enlisted Advisor met with Lyster staff during their visit to Fort Novosel on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. Lt. Col. Steder lead the group on the tour of the clinic, sharing the history and their mission. During the visit to Lyster, the group was updated on roles and services supporting the local military community.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 15:26
|Photo ID:
|8837347
|VIRIN:
|250115-O-TT449-1900
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
