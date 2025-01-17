Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Readiness Command, East leadership visits Lyster AHC [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Medical Readiness Command, East leadership visits Lyster AHC

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Janice Erdlitz 

    Lyster Army Health Clinic

    Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Lyster Army Health Clinic Commander and First Sgt. Richard Aguilar, Senior Enlisted Advisor, welcomed Brig. Gen. Lance Raney, MRC, East Commanding General, and Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander Poutou, MRC, East Senior Enlisted Advisor to Lyster Army Health Clinic during their visit to Fort Novosel on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. Lt. Col. Steder lead the group on the tour of the clinic, sharing the history and their mission. During the visit to Lyster, the group was updated on roles and services supporting the local military community.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 15:26
    Photo ID: 8837345
    VIRIN: 250115-O-TT449-5659
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Readiness Command, East leadership visits Lyster AHC [Image 3 of 3], by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Medical Readiness Command, East leadership visits Lyster AHC
    Medical Readiness Command, East leadership visits Lyster AHC
    Medical Readiness Command, East leadership visits Lyster AHC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Medical Readiness Command, East leadership visits Lyster AHC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lyster Army Health Clinic
    DHA
    Medical Readiness Command East
    Fort Novosel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download