Medical Readiness Command, East leadership visits Lyster AHC

Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Lyster Army Health Clinic Commander and First Sgt. Richard Aguilar, Senior Enlisted Advisor, welcomed Brig. Gen. Lance Raney, MRC, East Commanding General, and Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander Poutou, MRC, East Senior Enlisted Advisor to Lyster Army Health Clinic during their visit to Fort Novosel on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. Lt. Col. Steder lead the group on the tour of the clinic, sharing the history and their mission. During the visit to Lyster, the group was updated on roles and services supporting the local military community.